Kristin Cavallari Tells Us the Accessories You Need to Look Chic

Kristin Cavallari has always been a trendsetter. From her days of rocking a black choker necklace on Laguna Beach, to her nights out in sexy cut-out dresses on The Hills, to her glamorous gowns on the red carpet, to her sophisticated low-key looks while taking care of her children and working, it’s clear the reality star is ahead of the game when it comes to fashion.



“I played with my style for years and years and ultimately landed where I am today from a lot of trial and error,” the designer told Stylish exclusively while celebrating the Uncommon James x DIFF Eyewear collaboration inspired by clean design, modernity and luxe simplicity.

“Now I know to just stick to what I love and what works on my body type and I don’t stray too far from that. I’m all about simplicity,” she shares.

To elevate her understated wardrobe staples, all the Very Cavallari star, 33, does is head over to her jewelry box and sunglass collection.

“I think accessories make or break your outfit. … You can have an outfit consisting of all basics then throw great jewelry, shoes and sunglasses on and you look instantly chic.”

Because she never leaves the house without a special added touch, the Uncommon James x DIFF Eyewear collaboration is the perfect pair.

“I had been toying with the idea of doing sunglasses for about a year when DIFF came knocking. They have a similar aesthetic to Uncommon James, so the partnership excited me. Being able to design jewelry and sunglasses together was a ton of fun to create coordinating pieces,” she explains.

When designing, Cavallari never fails to get input from her three children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, especially when it comes to her children’s line, Little James.

“My kids are my forever inspiration for Little James. … I run every design and print by them because I want them to want to wear the clothes as much as I want them to,” the two time New York Times best-selling author says.

She also respects their feedback, no matter how harsh it may be: “They’re not afraid to hurt my feelings and I appreciate their brutal honesty.”

While Cavallari admittedly wishes her children would still let her dress them, she is enjoying watching them figure out their own senses of fashion, too.



“Every so often both Jaxon and Saylor will let me pick out their clothes, but Camden never lets me unless it’s a special occasion. Cam is full boy, he loves his Nike and all branded sports wear. Jaxon is a fashion boy and he has his own style and somehow makes everything look cool. … Saylor is sort of like me in that she’s simplistic yet put together,” she notes.