The hills are alive with some serious fashion faux pas! Kristin Cavallari may have turned into a style star, but back in her Laguna Beach days the reality star made some questionable choices. When the Very Cavallari star recently stopped by Us Weekly, she took a trip down memory lane to relive her most outrageous fashion moments. Watch our exclusive video above, “Fashion Police: When Bad Clothes Happen to Good People,” to see what she had to say about her infamous looks.

In a photo from 2005 that was “straight out of Laguna Beach” the reality star, 31, is sporting a jean skirt, brown tank top and muk luks, which she held on to “until probably a year or two ago and they had holes in them.”

Another “fashion winner” went down in 2006 during New York City’s fashion week. Wearing ill-fitting jeans, a multicolored vest and a headband, Cavallari could only describe the look as “so ugly!”

“I honestly don’t remember wearing this probably because I tried to erase it from my memory forever,” Cavallari told Us. “It’s just not cute.”

While the E! star said she “had no style” back in the day, one could often find her rocking “low-cut jeans” with her signature flare. She told Us, “I would always show that little patch of midriff like right underneath my pooch to be like, ‘look how skinny I am,’ but really I had a pooch right above it.”

Very Cavallari airs on E! Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!