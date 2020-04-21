Kristin Cavallari Tie-Dyes Clothes With Her Kids Amid Quarantine: Pics

Keeping it creative! Kristin Cavallari and her kids got crafty while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yesterday’s tie-dye,” the reality star, 33, captioned a Monday, April 20, Instagram Story photo of herself in a cropped sweater and matching sweats.

The Very Cavallari star went on to share a photo of Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, in colorful tees and leggings with more tie-dyed clothing in their hands. The notoriously private star kept the little ones’ faces covered with emojis. (The Colorado native and her husband, Jay Cutler, also share their 7-year-old son, Camden).

The Hills alum posted a rare shot with her brood last month, writing, “The thing that matters most.” The Uncommon James founder smiled down at Camden, Jaxon and Saylor at the beach, giving a glimpse of one of her son’s faces while his siblings faced away from the camera.

When it comes to raising their trio, Cutler, 36, is the “stricter” parent. “I definitely have boundaries and I don’t just let them do whatever they want,” Cavallari told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2019. “But I’m more along the lines of let kids be kids and make a mess, whereas Jay sometimes tries to prevent the mess from even happening.”

She added at the time: “I was kind of a tough kid and I gave my mom a hard time, and Saylor is very good at throwing a temper tantrum and doesn’t like hearing the word ‘no.’ And so I think that 3 is the hardest age that I had to deal with stuff for, and she’s very much a 3-year-old.”

The couple, who wed in 2013, don’t want to add any more babies to their brood, Cavallari went on to tell Us.

“That’s a hard no!” she said, explaining, “We feel like a very complete family, especially because I got my girl and things are just so great. … Why rock the boat? I’m happy with where my kids are at! You can just get up and go, you don’t have to lug around the diaper bag anymore, like, Saylor’s out of diapers — all of those things are just really nice. Camden, my oldest, he’ll even go in the kitchen — he’s made himself cereal before. I’m like, ‘This is cool!’”