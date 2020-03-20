A mother’s love. In a rare move, Kristin Cavallari shared a sweet photo of her children on Thursday, March 19.

“The thing that matters most 💙,” the Very Cavallari star, 33, captioned an Instagram pic of herself at the beach with sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

The photo gives a glimpse at one of her son’s faces, but the young ones are primarily facing away from the camera and looking out at the water. Meanwhile, Cavallari holds onto two of her kids as she smiles down while looking at her other son.

Cavallari shares Camden, Jaxon and Saylor with husband Jay Cutler. The Uncommon James founder and the 36-year-old retired Chicago Bears quarterback welcomed Camden in 2012 after they got engaged the year before. The couple tied the knot in June 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee.

When launching her E! reality series in 2018, Cavallari revealed that her children with Cutler would not appear on the show. “There were talks about it for a minute, but I don’t think anything’s happening,” she told PopCulture.com in March 2018. “I was 100 percent on board. It’s not because of me it’s not happening.”

The former Laguna Beach star continued to speak about what limits she’s set for her family, adding, “I would still never put my kids on a reality TV show. I’ve always said that I’d be open to it if it was something in the fashion world, or you know about my business and my brand, so I stick to that.”

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019, Cavallari revealed who between herself and Cutler is more strict with their parenting.

“I’d say Jay is probably a little bit stricter, but I definitely have boundaries and I don’t just let them do whatever they want,” Cavallari explained at the time. “But I’m more along the lines of let kids be kids and make a mess, whereas Jay sometimes tries to prevent the mess from even happening.”

The Hills alum also told Us that Saylor reminded her a lot of herself as a young girl. Cavallari admitted that she was “kind of a tough kid” who gave her mom “a hard time” growing up, noting that Saylor “is very good at throwing a temper tantrum and doesn’t like hearing the word ‘no.’”