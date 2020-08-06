Prioritizing. Kristin Cavallari has a new outlook on life amid her divorce from Jay Cutler.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life,” the reality star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing her Uncommon James x DIFF Eyewear collaboration. “I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

Cavallari’s approach includes putting herself first. “I wake up at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday to have that quiet time in the morning to get ready for the madness and to also work out,” she explained. “Working out keeps me sane. That’s the only real self-care I need besides a good bath and a face mask from time to time, which I’m able to do when my kids are in bed.”

The Uncommon James founder also knows the value of blocking out noise. “To feel my best, I have to make sure I’m making myself a priority,” she elaborated. “And for me that means working out, eating healthy and having balance in my life. Getting rid of the things that don’t bring me joy. … I hate negativity. I will run the other way from it, but I’ve had to learn how to cut toxicity out of my life as I’ve gotten older.”

Cavallari relies on her mom and her “inner circle of friends” when times get tough. “My mom is my best friend and always knows what to say,” she revealed. “I’m also lucky to have some incredibly strong friendships who I can always count on to make me feel better.”

While the TV personality is embracing flexibility in her life, she still has fun projects in the pipeline, including her jewelry and sunglasses collection with DIFF Eyewear, which launches on Thursday, August 6. “I had been toying with the idea of doing sunglasses for about a year when DIFF came knocking. They have a similar aesthetic to Uncommon James, so the partnership excited me,” she noted. “Being able to design jewelry and sunglasses together was a ton of fun to create coordinating pieces.”

The collaboration is inspired by clean design, modernity and luxe simplicity and is intended to offer the perfect accessories for classic and standout moments. Uncommon James and DIFF Eyewear boast complimentary brand ideals — from attainable price points to timeless quality products to their efforts to give back.

Cavallari and Cutler, 37, announced their split in April after nearly seven years of marriage. They are parents of son Camden, 7, son Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Earlier this week, the former NFL star’s Instagram account vanished after the fashion designer posted a photo with her ex Stephen Colletti. Though fans speculated about their status, a source told Us the Laguna Beach costars have “always been friends.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane