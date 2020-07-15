Off the market! Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have officially sold one of their houses in Nashville, Tennessee, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 37, sold the property for $3.7 million, which is down from the residence’s original asking price of $7.9 million. Us confirmed in May that the former couple — who purchased the mansion in 2012 — had co-listed the house by Sotheby’s International Realty and Tim Thompson Premier Realtors for $4.9 million.

The nearly 20,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa sits on over eight acres of land with seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-baths. The mansion was first put on the market in 2018.

The Uncommon James founder and Cutler announced in April that they had called it quits on their 10-year marriage. The pair share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” they wrote in a joint statement via Instagram. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

According to court documents obtained by Us, Cavallari signed a contract to purchase a new house in November 2019 because “things were so bad in the marriage.” Although the retired football player “never objected” to purchasing the home, the duo “attempted to salvage the marriage” before they realized that “divorce was inevitable.”

Us broke the news in May that Cavallari would be able to purchase a new home after Cutler blocked her from accessing their marital funds. “The judge was able to order the release of the frozen assets so Kristin is going to be able to buy the house she wants to,” a source said at the time.

Cavallari announced in June that she had moved into a new home in a Father’s Day tribute to Cutler.

“Happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay,” the Very Cavallari star wrote via Instagram. “We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how.”