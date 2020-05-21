Bidding farewell. Kristin Cavallari and her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, put their Nashville mansion on the market in 2018 — and it’s now listed at a reduced price.

Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 37, previously purchased the massive home back in 2012. However, they listed the property six years later. It’s currently co-listed by Sotheby’s International Realty and Tim Thompson Premier Realtors for a whopping $4.9 million, which is down from the residence’s original asking price of $7.9 million.

The estranged duo’s nearly 20,000-square foot Mediterranean-styled villa sits on over eight acres of land. It features seven bedrooms and seven full bathrooms in addition to three half-baths.

The Uncommon James founder and former Chicago Bears player tied the knot in 2013. Together, they share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

On April 26, the Very Cavallari alums announced via Instagram that they had called it quits after 10 years together. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” their joint statement read. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

The statement continued, “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that Cavallari and Cutler officially filed for divorce two days before sharing the split news.

Cavallari signed a contract to acquire a new home in November 2019 because “things were so bad in the marriage,” according to court papers obtained by Us. While Cutler “never objected” to this purchase, they “attempted to salvage the marriage” instead. They soon came to the realization upon reconciling that “divorce was inevitable.”

The estranged pair’s divorce soon took a messy turn when Cavallari requested for primary custody of their three children. She also accused the retired athlete of “misconduct.”

Us exclusively revealed earlier this month that Cavallari will be able to purchase a new home after Cutler previously blocked her from accessing the funds to do so. “The judge was able to order the release of the frozen assets so Kristin is going to be able to buy the house she wants to,” an insider shared. “Things have not improved between Kristin and Jay.”

According to E! News, they also reached a new agreement to temporarily resolve their child custody issue. The outlet reported that the kids will stay at Cavallari and Cutler’s Nashville residence as the estranged pair switch off staying there every other week. The kids will then go between Cavallari and Cutler’s homes once she settles into her new place.