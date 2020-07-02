Supportive exes! Jay Cutler sang his estranged wife Kristin Cavallari’s praises and promoted her new cookbook ahead of its September release.

The former NFL player, 37, shared a photo of Cavallari, 33, holding her upcoming book, True Comfort, on Thursday, July 2, via his Instagram Story. “Taste tested and approved,” he wrote alongside the image.

One hour prior, the Very Cavallari star gave her Instagram followers an inside look at the recipes and photos featured in the guide, before it officially drops on September 29.

“I came home to the first copy of True Comfort and I could not be more excited,” Cavallari said in an Instagram Story video, after returning to Nashville following a brief trip to Los Angeles earlier in the week. “You guys, I can’t wait!”

The mother of three — she shares sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, with Cutler — then flipped through her cookbook to show off its contents.

“I love this cookbook so much and I’m so excited to share it with you guys,” the Laguna Beach alum said. “All healthy comfort food. Check it out!”

Cavallari shared her enchilada casserole recipe with her followers a week prior, teasing her second recipe book release.

“I normally do some diced chilies, but what I’m going to do is put them on in the end because my kids will not do spicy,” the author explained during her food tutorial on June 25. “I have a pinto bean purée and I’m going to layer everything, which I will show you.”

True Comfort is the follow up to Cavallari’s True Roots book, which hit shelves in 2018.

Praise from her estranged husband, whom she split from in April after 7 years of marriage, came after she showed him support on Father’s Day last month.

“Saved the best for last….happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay,” the Uncommon James founder wrote via Instagram on June 22, alongside a throwback photo of her three kids sitting on the sidelines of a football field. “We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how.”

The designer added that the pair’s three children are “lucky” to have Cutler as their dad and “hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold.”

The Hills alum and former quarterback announced their separation in April, and a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June that Cavallari “is ready to move on with her life.”

“Kristin has been in a really good mood and friends feel like this is the happiest they have seen her in a long time,” the insider told Us on June 19. “She had been leaning on close friends and family for support.”

Since separating, Cavallari has been focused on moving into her new house in Nashville, which the source said “feels like a new beginning” for her. Cutler, for his part, has been spending time on his farm in Tennessee.