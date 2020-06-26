Clever cooking! Kristin Cavallari whipped up a tasty looking enchilada casserole — and it features a unique twist just for her kids.

In her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 25, the 33-year-old Very Cavallari alum shared several videos of her making dinner for herself and her children Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. She revealed that the secret to making everyone happy is including a non-spicy portion for her young ones.

“Tonight for dinner, we are having an enchilada casserole. So I have some onions and peppers right here that I’ve sautéed and then I have shredded chicken with black beans, tomatoes,” she explained while showing the portions she’s already prepared. “I normally do some diced chilies, but what I’m going to do is put them on in the end because my kids will not do spicy. I have a pinto bean purée and I’m going to layer everything, which I will show you.”

Cavallari then proceeded to show her layering process, during which she began by placing six tortillas at the bottom of her pan. She then filled up the dish with the remaining ingredients, making sure to explain how half of the casserole would be topped off with tomato sauce and that the latter side would be layered with a spicy enchilada sauce. The Uncommon James founder then teased a preview of the meal before placing it into the oven for 30 minutes.

When the dish was completed, she shared an image of the final product. She also noted which portion of the delicious looking meal was the “kid side.”

The enchilada recipe will be featured in Cavallari’s upcoming cookbook, True Comfort, which hits shelves on Tuesday, September 29. True Comfort is her second cookbook after 2018’s True Roots.

Cavallari previously shared in May 2016 how she’s found balance between creating healthy yet tasty meals for herself and her family. “I’m a huge health nut, but I also love food and love to eat. I wanted people to see that you can be both and that being healthy doesn’t mean boring,” she explained to Cooking Light at the time.

“In my early 20s, all I did was look at calories and I ate a ton of processed ‘food.’ Now, the only thing I look at is the ingredient list,” she continued. “When I became pregnant with my first son, I decided to eat real food with as little processing as possible. Since then, I’ve felt the best I ever have, and I haven’t had to diet like I used to.”

The Laguna Beach alum shares her three children with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler. The pair announced their plans to divorce in April.