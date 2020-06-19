Clear skies ahead. Kristin Cavallari is preparing for the next phase of her life following her split from Jay Cutler earlier this year.

After visiting Los Angeles for work earlier this week, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the Very Cavallari alum, 33, “is ready to move on with her life.”

Cavallari, who announced her split from Cutler, 37, in April, was in L.A. for business and to celebrate her publicist, Jack Ketsoyan’s birthday at Fia restaurant in Santa Monica, on Wednesday, June 17. The insider tells Us that the celebration was “a fun, low-key night out — just what she needed.”

The Laguna Beach alum’s quick trip left her in a more positive place amid the divorce drama.

“Kristin has been in a really good mood and friends feel like this is the happiest they have seen her in a long time,” the source adds. “She had been leaning on close friends and family for support.”

The mother of three has been focused on her career and moving into her new home two months after separating from Cutler. “It feels like a new beginning,” the insider said of the Colorado native’s new house, which she is working to on to “make it feel like her own.”

Cavallari, who was staying with BFF Justin Anderson in Nashville amid the coronavirus pandemic along with her kids, is “excited” to be in her own place.

“It’s a huge relief to have her own space to go to after everything she has been through,” the source says. When she’s not mapping out her designs for her new residence, “Kristin has been throwing herself into her work,” and will be moving forward with her plan to open an Uncommon James store in Dallas.

Despite being busy, Cavallari’s L.A. outing marked the “first time out with friends since quarantining,” a second source told Us on Thursday, June 18, as she has been spending a lot of time with her children.

The Hills alum and the former NFL star share three children, sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

The former couple agreed to a 50/50 custody agreement regarding their kids in early May. Since then, an insider told Us that the two are only “communicating through their attorneys,” noting there is “zero chance of reconciliation.”

Cavallari and Cutler wed in 2013 after three years of dating. They announced their separation in April after returning home to Tennessee after spending three weeks quarantined as a family in the Bahamas in March.

With reporting by Marc Lupo