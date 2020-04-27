The way they were. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s 10-year romance was full of love and lots of sweet photo moments.

The Very Cavallari star and her husband of seven years announced their split on April 26, 2020, via Instagram, writing, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

At the time, the duo’s statement explained that the divorce was due to “two people growing apart.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that “there’s nothing scandalous or suspect about their split.” The insider added that “they just feel out of love and grew apart.”

The former couple — who share three children, sons, Camden and Jaxon, and daughter Saylor — met in 2010 and wed in June 2013. They lived in Chicago while Cutler was the quarterback for the Chicago Bears and later relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where the designer launched her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James.

Throughout their relationship, the designer has been open about her and Cutler’s ups and downs.

“From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” Cavallari explained on the April 7, 2020, episode of Very Cavallari. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs. Right now we’re in a low, but in two months we could be up here again. And that’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is.”

The Laguna Beach alum made sure to highlight the happier times with the former quarterback via social media during their decade-long romance.

Cavallari announced the pair were expecting their daughter with a black-and-white snap in 2015 and shared selfies with her No. 1 guy. She also posted about the couple’s relationship evolution on various anniversaries over the years and gushed about Cutler’s career when he played for the Miami Dolphins.

“Just a couple of kids. This picture is almost 9 years ago,” Cavallari wrote via Instagram on the couple’s anniversary in June 2019. “Today, we’ve been married 6 years. Love this man.”

