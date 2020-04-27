Kristin Cavallari Supported by Laguna Beach Alum Alex Murrel Amid Divorce

Reaching out. Kristin Cavallari received support from fellow Laguna Beach alum Alex Murrel after announcing her divorce from estranged husband Jay Cutler.

“🙏🏼💕🙏🏼,” the 33-year-old singer wrote beneath Cavallari’s Instagram statement on Sunday, April 26.

Twins Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, who helm an E! reality series like Cavallari, 33, rallied behind the Uncommon James founder as well. “Sending love and positivity your way!!! 💛✨,” Brie, 36, wrote, while Nikki wrote, “Lots of love, prayers and light your way 💛✨❤️.”

Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley dropped three pink heart emojis, whereas The Hills: New Beginnings’ Kaitlynn Carter noted that she was “sorry to hear this.” Meanwhile, Jana Kramer wrote: “Love you, friend.”

Cavallari announced her separation from the former NFL star, 36, via Instagram on Sunday by sharing a statement alongside a photo of the estranged pair. The longtime duo were together for 10 years.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the Very Cavallari star explained at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

Cavallari alum added, “We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cutler posted the same statement on Sunday, sharing a different photo of the former couple with his update.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Hills alum filed for divorce Friday, April 24. In a separate report, Us revealed what went wrong in the former pair’s marriage.

“There’s nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart. It wasn’t officially over until this week,” a source told Us on Sunday. “She’s planning to stay in Nashville so they can coparent.”

Cavallari and Cutler began dating shortly after Giuliana Ranic introduced the two in 2010. The former Chicago Bears quarterback popped the question in April 2011, but Cavallari broke things off three months later. They eventually reconciled their romance and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Nashville in June 2013.

Cavallari and Cutler are the parents of sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter, Saylor, 4.