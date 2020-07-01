Jay Cutler Catches ‘Chicken Serial Killer’ After Backyard Investigation

Mystery solved! Jay Cutler finally caught the culprit that was killing chickens in his Tennessee backyard — and it was a devious raccoon.

The former NFL player, 37, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, July 1, that the case has officially been closed.

“Ok. Long night. Had a pretty good storm come through,” Cutler wrote alongside a photo of his chickens. “All is well and happy to report it was a raccoon. Which fits the evidence. Chicken heads were ripped off and bodies were left in the chicken yard. Gruesome stuff but reality of the situation. Ladies are now safe and sound. We can all sleep well for a few nights. Unfortunately, I’m sure this raccoon has some family members.”

The Very Cavallari alum began trending via Twitter on June 24 when he shared a series of Instagram Stories investigating the “chicken serial killer.” Cutler even suspected his own cat, Thelma, of hunting and killing the birds in his yard but shut down the theory.

“To the cat: while I’m not sorry you were accused of these vicious acts, I will be the bigger person and admit I was wrong,” he wrote via Instagram. “You are not the suspect we are looking for. Take it as a compliment for your savage ways of life. Carry on Cat.”

Carrie Underwood added her two cents to the investigation writing, “Whew! I was afraid we were about to have to adopt a new cat.”

Fans offered their own theories on the possible culprit, which ranged from a fox or hawk to Bigfoot. Cutler tried to catch the raccoon by setting up five game cameras in his yard. The athlete also camped out on his porch with night vision goggles to steal a glimpse of the offender.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback has been embroiled in another drama in his personal life — his separation from his estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari. The pair announced in April that they had called it quits on their 10-year marriage.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

One month later, the Laguna Beach alum, 33, and Cutler reached a 50/50 custody agreement for their sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.