Jay Cutler Takes to Instagram to Investigate Chicken Serial Killer

Fans of Very Cavallari (and true crime), look no further than Jay Cutler’s Instagram. The former NFL star is investigating a “chicken serial killer” in his Tennessee backyard — and social media users can’t get enough.

“OK, here’s the deal, first [Instagram] Story, big one,” Cutler, 37, began on Wednesday, June 24. “We’ve lost quite a few [chickens]. Tonight we’re going to set up the trail camera to see if it’s a coyote, bobcat, I don’t know, raccoon. Could be anything. … There is one other possibility. Could be an inside job.”

While the athlete then suspected his cat, Thelma, he later shut down the theory on Thursday, June 25.

“To the cat: while I’m not sorry you were accused of these vicious acts, I will be the bigger person and admit I was wrong,” Cutler wrote via Instagram. “You are not the suspect we are looking for. Take it as a compliment for your savage ways of life. Carry on Cat.”

Cutler subsequently returned to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to give his followers another “quick” update.

“Well, they say no news is good news, but in this case, we needed news,” he said. “Didn’t get any news. No picture on the cam, as expected. We’re obviously dealing with a very intelligent predator. … The [chickens] all seem to be doing fine though, everyone’s pretty at ease, so they obviously they got a good sleep. The hunt continues.”

The notoriously private quarterback started trending on Twitter on Wednesday after he shared his first set of Instagram Stories. Even Carrie Underwood got involved in the investigation.

“Whew! I was afraid we were about to have to adopt a new cat,” the country superstar replied to Cutler’s post about Thelma no longer being a suspect.

Fans of Cutler’s estranged wife Kristin Cavallari’s E! series watched the former Chicago Bears QB tend to their many animals on the show’s three-season run. (He was especially partial to his deer cam.) After the duo announced their split in April, the Hills alum announced Very Cavallari would not return for season 4.

While Cutler and Cavallari had a brief custody battle over sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, they proved to be on better terms by Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one,” he captioned a photo of his kids with Cavallari on May 10.

While the Uncommon James designer has yet to weigh in on Cutler’s chicken investigation, she sent him some social media love earlier this week.

“Happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay,” she wrote on Monday, June 22. “We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold.”