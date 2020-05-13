Jay Cutler may haven stolen the show on Very Cavallari, but Kristin Cavallari’s estranged husband wasn’t quite as charming behind the scenes, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Jay’s really good with the cameras. When the camera comes on, he knows how to play the camera,” the source says. “When the cameras were off, he was not warm or as charming the way he was on the show.”

The 37-year-old retired NFL quarterback appeared on the first three seasons of Cavallari’s E! series. Fans were surprised to learn last month that the couple were going their separate ways after seven years of marriage.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the twosome said on April 26 via Instagram. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

Cutler and Cavallari share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. While the pair’s custody battle took an ugly turn in their initial divorce docs, Us confirmed they came to agreement on May 1. According to the paperwork, the duo will split time with their three kids down the middle, with 182.5 days a year dedicated to each parent.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback confirmed that the former couple put the drama behind them by publicly wishing the Hills alum a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10.

“Happy Mother’s day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one,” Cutler wrote alongside a photo of Camden, Jaxon and Saylor via Instagram.

Cavallari acknowledged the post by leaving a heart emoji in the comments section.

