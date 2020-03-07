She’s back, baby! Kristin Cavallari revealed she’s returning to The Hills during its next season.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” Cavallari, 33, told Entertainment Tonight at the Uncommon James SS20 launch party in West Hollywood on Thursday, March 5. “I don’t know what I can and can’t say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me.”

The designer is ready to head back to the L.A.-based series, but a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, March 6, that “it’s just one episode.”

“I’m excited! I’m actually very excited,” the mother of three told ET on Thursday. “I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

The former Laguna Beach star explained that the show has “just started filming,” but she hasn’t done her part yet. “I don’t know when I will start filming or what’s happening yet, but I will be,” she said.

Unlike her Nashville-based reality series, Very Cavallari, her brief cameo won’t include her former NFL husband, Jay Cutler.

“He would never. He wouldn’t do it,” Cavallari revealed. “I can barely get him to do Very Cavallari. I think secretly he has fun doing it. He would never admit it. I can tell. He’s really good at it. He’s coming into his own.”

While the fashion guru is happy to be appearing on The Hills reboot, she has no idea what that will entail, or whether or not she’ll appear on screen with her ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner.

“I don’t know what to expect. It’s a whole new production team, so hopefully it’s not as manufactured, but we will see,” she said. “I’m happy to be a part of an iconic show, Laguna Beach and The Hills. I mean, it’s cool and I think it’s awesome that people are still so invested in that, here we are 10 years later.”

Cavallari has become used to the cameras being a part of her everyday life, but there are some things the crew missed while she was filming the MTV series in the past.

During the February 13 episode of Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James founder admitted that she once dated a cameraman on The Hills.

“We dated for a few months and nobody knew,” she said on the show. “And I was dating Brody on the show and like, meanwhile, Miguel was, like, filming it.”

Her relationship with Miguel was discovered when paparazzi caught them together at the airport in Canada, which was “a week before we wrapped the show,” Cavallari explained.

“I dated a cameraman, yeah. Sure did,” she added. “Nobody knew because I’m a professional and we kept it under wraps. But, it was fun.”

Very Cavallari airs on E! on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.