Stephen Colletti Reveals MTV Asked Him to Join ‘The Hills’ Revival

Stephen Colletti is … coming clean. The former reality star, 34, opened up about his time on reality TV during the latest episode of Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin‘s “Whine Down” podcast — and why that’s in his past.

“That was half my lifetime ago. I’m 34 years old and I was 17,” Colletti says of his time on Laguna Beach, noting that he is still friends with Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. “We matured a little bit from 17 years old.”

He then explained that he had no interest in returning to reality TV, but has been asked to appear on the revival of The Hills.

“MTV has asked me, but I think that first season of Laguna Beach was enough reality television for a couple of lifetimes,” the One Tree Hill alum shared. “I did the second season for a little bit.”

Colletti also appeared on one episode of season 3 of The Hills in 2008 — but there was a bigger story behind that.

“They asked me a bunch over the years and I was obviously getting into scripted stuff and so there as an opportunity where, once they realized I was obviously more concerned about doing scripted, they paired a development deal,” the former Hit the Floor star explained. “They did that and I was bringing them all these different projects and they were just like, ‘No we’re good, we’re good.’ It was right when MTV was getting into scripted.”

Colletti then revealed the deal was why he showed back up in LC’s life on The Hills.

“What I later figured out was I’m pretty sure they didn’t care about the development deal with me,” he said. “They were just willing to say, ‘Oh hey, we’re going to give you this as well, and come do The Hills.’ So I did one episode.”

Now, Colletti and James Lafferty are working together on Everyone Is Doing Great, a dramedy that they star in but also wrote, produced and edited themselves. They’re currently working on post-production of the eight-episode first season.