Kristin Cavallari exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including the song she can play on the piano, the body part she pierced herself and her greatest fear. Read on to learn more about the Very Cavallari star.

1. I wake up at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday to work out before my kids wake up.

2. I’m allergic to cow’s milk.

3. I have 30 chickens, four ducks, three dogs, one barn cat and two bearded dragons.

4. I have a fear of public speaking when it’s an intimate group setting. Cameras don’t bother me, but 15 people do!

5. Most people think I’m from Laguna Beach, Calif., but I’ve actually lived all over: born in Colorado, [moved to] Connecticut, back to Colorado, [then to] Barrington, Ill., before moving to Laguna my freshman year of high school.

6. I’m trying to make meditation part of my daily routine, but it’s hard to find the time!

7. I have a bottom retainer that I’ve had in permanently since the eighth grade.

8. I launched Uncommon James in my house two and a half years ago, and today we have a location in Nashville, a new store in Chicago and an extended pop-up shop at the Grove in Los Angeles.

9. My kids [Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, with husband Jay Cutler] are the fit models for Little James. I value their opinions when I’m designing.

10. I only went to one class in college before I booked a hosting job and dropped out. It was public speaking. 11. I can play “Ring Around the Rosie” on the piano.

12. I’m a little OCD — super-organized, and everything in my house has its spot. I can tell if even a picture frame has moved slightly.

13. My elbows are double-jointed.

14. I’ve never broken a bone, but I dislocated my left elbow when Saylor was only 8 weeks old. Jay had to help me put her up to my boob to feed her!

15. My first job was working at a Bikram yoga studio the summer before my sophomore year of high school. I put the sweaty, disgusting towels in the washing machine.

16. I’m the best air hockey player in my house.

17. I took voice lessons growing up and actually recorded a song in my early 20s that will never see the light of day!

18. Two of my toes have the tiniest bit of webbing.

19. I auditioned for Glee and had to sing. Since I knew I wasn’t going to kill the audition that way, I tried to go the funny route, so I sang [the Christian hymn] “Jesus Loves Me.” Didn’t work.

20. I dislike my eyebrows. I have such brow envy.

21. I hate blue cheese.

22. I believe in reincarnation.

23. I cook dinner and we eat together as a family every night, with the random exception here and there. We go around and each say our favorite part of the day.

24. I love leftovers for breakfast.

25. I pierced my own belly button when I was in eighth grade and still have the scar to prove it.

