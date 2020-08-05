Jay Cutler may be the one person on social media who didn’t jump for joy when he saw Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti reunite on Tuesday, August 4.

Hours after the 33-year-old Uncommon James designer shared a photo with her Laguna Beach ex, 34, via Instagram, Cutler’s profile seemingly vanished from the internet. Cavallari and the 37-year-old former NFL quarterback called it quits in April after seven years of marriage. The twosome share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

The Hills alum nearly broke the internet on Tuesday when she posted a photo cozying up to Colletti. The pair’s on-again, off-again romance was documented on the first two seasons of Laguna Beach, which aired in 2004 and 2005.

“2004 or 2020?!” Cavallari captioned the snap, tagging their location as Laguna Beach, California. In the sweet snap, she has her arms wrapped around the One Tree Hill alum.

While social media users were quick to assume the pair were seeing each other again, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they have “always been friends.” Cavallari’s best friend Justin Anderson also shut down romance speculation.

“Oh lord. here come the internet rumors,” Anderson commented, adding a facepalm emoji. “You two haven’t aged a day!”

According to Cavallari’s Instagram Stories, she also reunited with former costar Alex Murrel during her trip back to Laguna Beach on Monday, August 3.

Cutler, meanwhile, has been vocal about his lack of interest in social media in the past. After his split from Cavallari, however, he took over his profile, @IfJayHadAnInstagram, and started posting more frequently. In addition to wishing his ex a happy Mother’s Day in May, the former football star documented his journey to find the “chicken serial killer” in his Tennessee backyard in June.

“OK, here’s the deal, first [Instagram] Story, big one,” he told his followers on June 24. “We’ve lost quite a few [chickens]. Tonight we’re going to set up the trail camera to see if it’s a coyote, bobcat, I don’t know, raccoon. Could be anything. … There is one other possibility. Could be an inside job.”

After days of tracking his progress, Cutler confirmed on July 1 that a raccoon was targeting his chickens. As of Wednesday, August 5, Cutler’s profile says “user not found” when his username is searched.