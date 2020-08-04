Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams! Kristin Cavallari shared a cozy snap with ex-boyfriend and former Laguna Beach costar Stephen Colletti on Tuesday, August 4 — and Us Weekly has the exclusive details of their reunion.

“2004 or 2020?!” the 33-year-old reality TV personality wrote via Instagram, tagging their location as Laguna Beach, California. In the picture, Cavallari has her arms wrapped about Colletti, 34.

The photo of the former MTV stars was quick to cause a stir online.

“The internet is NOT ready for Steeeeepheeeeennnnnnnnn and Kristen again 😂,” one fan commented.

A second user quipped, “The moment we’ve all been waiting for 🙌🏻.”

A third fan noted that Cavallari is rocking her jewelry line, Uncommon James, which means the photo was taken in 2020.

The Very Cavallari alum’s best friend Justin Anderson, however, was quick to shut down the romance speculation.

“Oh lord. here come the internet rumors,” the hair guru wrote, adding a face palm emoji. “You two haven’t aged a day!”

A source also tells Us that Cavallari and Colletti have “always been friends.” She also saw former costar Alex Murrel during her trip back to the California beach town on Monday, August 3, per her Instagram Stories.

Cavallari and Colletti’s on-again, off-again romance was documented on seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach, which aired on MTV from 2004 to 2005. The designer’s reunion with her ex-boyfriend comes several months after her split from Jay Cutler. Us confirmed in April that Cavallari and Cutler, 37, called it quits after seven years of marriage.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the twosome said in a statement on April 26. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

While the twosome were briefly exchanged in a custody battle over their three kids — sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4 — Us confirmed they settled on a coparenting plan in May.