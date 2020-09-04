Not so fast! Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren set the record straight after reports claimed the pair are romantically involved.

“Only lady in my life,” Cutler, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 4, alongside a video of the former football player combing his calf Ruby. “Be better internet.”

The former NFL quarterback’s comments came after rumors surfaced online on Thursday, September 3, that he and the Fox Nation host, 28, were dating.

The same day, E! News reported that the pair were recently seen at a Nashville bar together, but according to both stars, nothing romantic is happening between them.

“I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating,” Lahren wrote via Twitter on Thursday. “Good one.”

Although both parties shut down romance speculation, eagle-eyed fans point to the duo’s social media interactions as the source of the possible relationship chatter.

In fact, the Indiana native and Lahren follow each other on Instagram and have been liking each other’s photos for months.

The Never Play Dead author has continually commented on the Cutler’s social media posts and poked fun at his time on Very Cavallari, which he starred on with his estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari, for three seasons.

“This is already more entertaining than the E! Show… 🇺🇸,” she commented on Cutler’s chicken serial killer post from June.

In August, she showed support for the Vanderbilt University alum’s taste in television when he wrote about watching Yellowstone.

Both Cutler and Lahren are newly single and live in Tennessee.

The father of three — Cutler shares sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, with Cavallari — announced in April that he and The Hills alum, 33, were separating. The same month, Lahren called off her engagement to Brandon Fricke.

Cutler and Cavallari were married for seven years before ending their relationship, and they’ve both begun moving forward — especially Cavallari, who is focused on herself and her Uncommon James line these days.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath,” the Laguna Beach alum told Us Weekly exclusively in August. “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life.”