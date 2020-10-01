Kristin Cavallari Is ‘Working On’ Legally Dropping Cutler From Her Name

Slowly making changes. Nearly six months after announcing that she split from husband Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari is making the legal changes she needs to.

During an On Air With Ryan Seacrest Zoom interview, Ryan Seacrest pointed out that the Very Cavallari star’s Zoom name was still Kristin Cutler.

“Wow. Technically I’m still Cutler,” the True Comfort author, 33, said on Wednesday, September 30. “[I’m] working on that, but I’m literally going to take a note right now to change it. You’re the first person that’s said that but thank you for pointing that out. Appreciate it!”

The Uncommon James founder married the former professional football player, 37, in 2013. The pair, who share children Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, announced their split in April.

During her interview, the hosts asked the Hills alum about her statement that she and Cutler had grown apart after meeting at such a young age, wondering if she knew how people can grow together instead of growing apart.

“Clearly, I don’t [know],” the actress said. “I heard one time that you never really grow together. It’s more like one person grows a little bit and then the other person catches up and then that person might grow and then that person catches up, you’re never just like along together. But I guess it boils down to can the other person catch up in time? I don’t know. I wish I had that answer. I probably wouldn’t be getting a divorce if I did.”

In August, the Laguna Beach alum exclusively told Us Weekly that she is looking forward to being independent after the split.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath,” she said. “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James.”

She’s also completely focusing on the positive.

“To feel my best, I have to make sure I’m making myself a priority,” the host told Us. “And for me that means working out, eating healthy and having balance in my life. Getting rid of the things that don’t bring me joy. … I hate negativity.”