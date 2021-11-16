In it together! More than one year after calling it quits, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are planning to spend the holidays together.

“For me, it’s just about putting the kids first,” the former reality star, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 15, while promoting the Winter 2 collection of her Uncommon James jewelry. “The kids are the only thing that matters and what’s best for them. That’s how I look at it. You’ve just got to make the most of it. … Luckily, we are able to spend it together, and I’m really grateful for that.”

The Very Cavallari alum went on to tell Us some of her favorite holiday traditions with Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

“We have the elves come. We did this long before Elf on the Shelf,” the Colorado native said. “The elves come a week before Christmas and if you’re good, they put a little something in your stocking. If you’re bad, you get coal. I always do an Italian meal on Christmas Eve, which is really fun.”

The Hills alum announced her split from Cutler, 48, in April 2020, and the pair spent Thanksgiving together seven months later.

“I’m actually gonna be spending it just with my kids and [my estranged husband] Jay Cutler as a family. So, I’m looking forward to that,” the True Comfort author exclusively told Us in October 2020 of their plans. “I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at.”

On Monday, the Laguna Beach alum explained to Us how tough talks have led to “real parenting” as she and the former professional football player’s little ones grow up.

“[We have] real conversations about things, real life lessons,” the True Roots author said. “I actually love this phase that we’re in more than any phase we’ve been in. There is a part of me that sometimes misses those newborn snuggles and the cute little toddlers, mushy babies. But where we’re at is really nice because I have real conversations with my kids. They are their own people. They’re really forming their identity and that’s really exciting.”

Cavallari noted that Saylor is currently into jewelry, while her brother Jaxon is “into clothes and shoes.”

The former MTV personality joked that her youngest son could “absolutely” take over Uncommon James in the future. Her jewelry brand’s latest Winter 2 collection is “really fun,” she went on to tell Us, adding, “With us sort of missing the holiday season last year [amid the coronavirus pandemic], everyone’s going to be ready to go this year. Everyone’s excited. We’re very trend-heavy this season. We have mixed metals, we have mixed chains, all the things. … We just have a nice variety.”

She added, “I feel like this year more than ever, everyone is really excited to get back and holiday parties. And I feel like we’re going to be dressing up even more than maybe we normally would. So we have a little glitz and glam that we don’t always have.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi