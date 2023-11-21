Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are divorced, but that doesn’t mean she regrets their marriage.

Cavallari, 36, answered listener questions on the Tuesday, November 21, episode of Dear Media’s “Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari” podcast. “Do you regret marrying so young?” one fan asked.

“No, I don’t because as cliche as it is, I really think everything I’ve gone through has made me who I am,” Cavallari said. “And I mean, getting married, obviously it got me my three kids, but it got me to Franklin, Tennessee. It ultimately led me to launch Uncommon James because I was living in Chicago and really needed something to do. And I’m so thankful for that. That’s what I’m the most proud of professionally.”

The recent Us Weekly cover star was 23 when she tied the knot with Cutler, now 40, in 2013. They were married for seven years and welcomed three children (sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7) before their 2020 split and 2022 divorce.

“As you get older, I’ve always said, I feel like life is like building blocks and it all kind of really starts to make sense,” she continued. “I’m so thankful for my time with my ex. I mean, so thankful! It ultimately led me to finding myself. I learned a lot. There were some f–king hard times, but now that I’m on the other side of it, I’m so thankful for it. I’m thankful for it all because I find that in the most challenging times, that’s where the most growth is. So no, I really don’t regret anything in my life. Are there moments I’m maybe not proud of? Sure, but I don’t regret anything. I really don’t.”

Make no mistake: her lack of remorse isn’t an endorsement. Cavallari wouldn’t be so happy if one of her kids tried to say “I do” so young.

“Am I gonna tell my kids to wait until they’re in their 30s to get married? Yeah, probably,” she admitted. “Just because you change so much. We change so much, guys. Think about it. I’m 36, I’m almost 37. I don’t even know who I was at 23. I am a completely different person, and yes, there’s things about me that are the same, but I’m a different person. And I think my goal in life is to continuously be evolving and growing. I guess it’s really about finding someone that you can evolve and grow with, but it’s hard when you’re that young to find that. Or at least it was for me.”

Cavallari exclusively told Us in September that she’s dating and would consider tying the knot again one day. “I still very much believe in marriage and love,” she said in her cover story. “I was just really young when I met my ex. So, yeah. I’m open to it — even after all these horrible dates!”

As for what she’s looking for, the Very Cavallari alum said that it’s all about confidence. “Someone who’s secure. A lot of guys want to be needed, so I need someone who’s very, very confident,” she told Us. “My life is really great. I love being on my own; I really do. I’m very happy. So it has to be someone who can add joy to my life.”