A long time coming. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have not held back about their decision to end their relationship after 10 years together.

The former couple announced their split in April 2020, writing in a joint statement via Instagram, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

For the former Chicago Bears quarterback, moving on came with its own set of challenges. “The whole [dating] landscape has changed. There are apps, there’s Twitter, there’s Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game,” Cutler, who was linked to Jana Kramer and Madison LeCroy after his breakup, detailed during an episode of his “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast in August 2021. “You’re not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

The former athlete, who shares kids Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, with Cavallari, admitted that it was “hard as hell” for him to find someone new. “Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you, I think that’s probably an issue,” he added at the time. “I’m at a different phase of my life now with kids. It isn’t just a purely selfish play by my part.”

The reality star, for her part, later revealed that the former couple attempted to give their relationship one more try amid their divorce.

“Jay and I actually went on a couple of dates, like, months and months and months ago,” the Hills alum shared on the “Off the Vine” podcast in October 2021. “But then I was, like, it’s not there for me anymore.”

According to the Uncommon James founder, the “scariest thing” she has ever done was get a divorce. “But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now,” she explained during an episode of “The School of Greatness” in June 2022.

The businesswoman noted that her children influenced her outlook on the next chapter of her life. “My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself,” she added at the time. “I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing.”

Scroll down for Cavallari and Cutler’s most candid quotes about their split: