Time to rejoice? Kristin Cavallari isn’t fazed by estranged husband Jay Cutler’s recent remarks about how he celebrated their divorce settlement.

“I’ve been partying for two years straight,” the 35-year-old designer told TMZ on Monday, June 6, when asked about the exes’ ongoing divorce drama.

The Uncommon James founder noted that she wasn’t “going to comment” on the actual status of the pair’s legal proceedings, but she made it clear nothing has stopped her from having fun. (A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 1, that the estranged spouses had yet to finalize their divorce.)

Cavallari’s remarks come shortly after Cutler, 39, hinted that the duo had recently come to a financial agreement amid divorce. “When the settlement came through, I threw a party,” the retired NFL player said on the Wednesday, June 1, episode of his “Uncut” podcast.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback confessed that he doesn’t “recommend divorce for anybody,” but noted that it was the right move for him and Cavallari.

“It worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me,” he added. “It is what it is.”

Cutler’s podcast guest, Clay Travis, joked, “I would guarantee that you are the first quarterback to get divorced and make money in the NFL off the divorce. Has anyone told you that before?”

The former Miami Dolphins quarterback, who shares three children with Cavallari, laughed before adding, “I don’t know what I can say, first of all. I don’t know if I made money. Yes, it’s very funny.”

Cutler and Cavallari were married for nearly seven years before they announced their split in April 2020. The duo, who coparent sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, briefly tried to rekindle their romance but closed the book on the relationship in 2021.

“Jay and I actually went on a couple of dates, like, months and months and months ago,” Cavallari said during an October 2021 episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast. “But then I was, like, it’s not there for me anymore. … Going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it, like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.’”

The Little James founder doubled down on her comments in April, explaining on “The Bellas” podcast that she and Cutler have “really closed that chapter” on their romantic relationship.

