A brief relationship with lasting effects. It’s been months since Jana Kramer was linked to Jay Cutler, but her friendship with Kristin Cavallari never recovered.

“They don’t have a relationship. They’re not friends,” Kramer’s ex-boyfriend Ian Schinelli told Us Weekly. “They had a falling out. … Nobody’s actually friends with [Jana]. It’s a manipulation tactic. It’s what she does. Again, she has reached out to people in my past and she has reached out to a lot of people in [her ex-husband] Mike’s past.”

The One Tree Hill alum, 38, was linked to the former NFL player, 39, in fall 2021 after her divorce from Mike Caussin.

“Obviously the whole Jay stuff, that became public because we went out and he was a very public person so obviously that came out, but I never spoke on it because I didn’t know what it was,” Kramer said on her “Whine Down” podcast in December 2021. “Just because I went on a date with someone doesn’t mean we’re exclusive and he’s my boyfriend. He was never my boyfriend.”

Cavallari, 35, who was married to Cutler for seven years before they called it quits in 2020, previously told Us in 2021 that she hangs out with Kramer in Nashville.

“Kristin had blocked Jana after she found out she was dating Jay,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Kristin was hurt because they were friends.”

A second source, meanwhile, told Us in 2021 that they had “only met a few times in person at events for work.”

While her relationship with Cutler fizzled quickly, Kramer dated Schinelli for six months, calling it quits last month.

“There is zero chance I’d get back with her. And I say that with a lot of love for her, I really do,” he told Us earlier this month. “You keep manipulating people the same way – friends or, you know, relationships. Therapy’s not working. … You’re telling therapists a certain version and they’re just responding into it that way. She has told me she has lied to literally every therapist she’s been with. So again, they can only do so much with it and work with what you’re giving her, but like it’s clearly not working. So don’t tell me that — because I broke up with you and walked away, you all of a sudden had [a] realization [of] what you were doing. So it doesn’t make any sense cause I’m sure she said that to everybody else.”

In response to Schinelli speaking out about their relationship, Kramer alleged to Us that he was unfaithful, which he denied.

“The reason I haven’t said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf,” she claimed in a statement to Us. “Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story. I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship, but I’m happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

