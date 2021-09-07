Inside Kristin Cavallari and Jana Kramer’s Past, Surprising Connections

Where are the reality TV cameras when you need them? After Jana Kramer was spotted on a date with Jay Cutler, Us Weekly is looking into the One Tree Hill alum’s past with Kristin Cavallari.

Kramer and Cavallari have known each other for over a decade, appearing in 2009’s Spring Breakdown. The “I Got the Boy” singer and the Hills alum have since seen each other at events and supported their respective projects.

“Love this sweet Momma. @kristincavallari,” Kramer captioned a pic of the pair at an event in 2018 via Instagram. Cavallari left a series of red heart emojis on the post.

Fast-forward to 2021 and both Kramer and Cavallari are going through breakups. While the reality star is still trying to finalize her divorce from Cutler, whom she split from in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, the Lifetime actress split from Mike Caussin in April 2021 and their marriage was legally over as of that July. According to sources, Cavallari was there to support Kramer as she navigated the split and Caussin’s alleged cheating.

When asked about Kramer in August 2021, Cavallari told Us Weekly, “I see Jana because we’re both in Nashville, so we don’t have to do Zooms. We can actually hang out.”

Less than one month later, Kramer was spotted on a date with Cutler in Nashville.

“Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous but Kristin has told friends it isn’t going to work,” a source close to Cavallari told Us at the time. “It’s not a coincidence that Jay decided to go public with Jana right after news broke that Kristin and Chase Rice are dating.”

An insider close to Kramer, meanwhile, insisted that the twosome were never close. “Jana and Kristin have only met a few times in person at events for work. They were never friends,” the source said. “They supported each other’s projects here and there. Their kids have never met.” (Kramer and Caussin share daughter Jolie and son Jace, while Cavallari and Cutler are parents of sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.)

The first source added that Cavallari “blocked” Kramer on social media after the first date: “She wouldn’t have blocked her if she wasn’t good friends with her.”

