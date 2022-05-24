His side of the story. Ian Schinelli is speaking out in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly following his breakup from Jana Kramer — and he isn’t mincing words.

“I tried to remain silent,” Schinelli began, telling Us that he’s read “inaccurate” statements from Kramer about their relationship and split. “I didn’t want to be known. I appreciated who she was and that’s her world and I respected it and that’s kind of where I wanted to stay. Obviously, with that relationship, I knew I was involved in some of it, which is completely fine.”

The One Tree Hill alum confirmed her split from the former Navy Seal in April 2022 after six months of dating.

“I walked away from her,” Schinelli told Us. “There were certain things that were not good for me. I had talked to a few people and realized that there was just a very strong, anxious attachment she has, and this may be due in part to her ex, which OK, be that as it may, it went on for the entire relationship. I got to a breaking point where I just could not handle it because I had tried — I truly did. I really do care about her, and I still do, but it got to a point where I had to walk away.”

He continued: “Her patterns and toxicity. It’s like, I literally cut off fuel in my life to make your life as easy as possible. I didn’t ask for anything except for me to go to the gym. … I would try to do as much as possible around the house.”

Kramer is known for being candid about her past relationship with ex-husband Mike Caussin, sharing details of his sex addiction, cheating and her subsequent trust issues via her “Whine Down” podcast, Instagram and the former couple’s book. (Kramer and Caussin, who share two kids, split for good in April 2021.)

Earlier this month, the “Why Ya Wanna” songstress said she was “emotionally exhausted” following her split from Schinelli.

“When I truly love myself, I will never settle for things ever again. I give a lot of grace for people, and I understand people make mistakes. But there’s certain boundaries that I’ve just done such a bad job of sticking to,” she said on the “It Sure Is A Beautiful Day” podcast on May 10. “I disrespect myself in the process of staying in something that I know that’s not what I want out of someone. I don’t want to be with someone that just lied to me.”

Schinelli, however, begs to differ.

“Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve just seen all this, you know, articles about her, you know, being ‘emotionally exhausted.’ And it’s funny because those are the words that I used and now I see her using it,” he claimed. “It was comical. I had said that. … I’m in such a better place in my life right now.”

“I’m not trying to hurt her,” he continued. “I just wish she would stop saying that she’s healing or that she’s trying to help other people who have trauma or, you know, she’s happy alone. She’s not. She has anxious attachment. And until she actually is happy alone, she’ll never be happy.”

While Schinelli told Us that it didn’t “bother him” that Kramer would post about their romance via Instagram or talk about their relationship on “Whine Down,” he admitted: “Jana from Michigan is pretty f—king great. The Jana from Hollywood is a different story.”

In response to her ex’s claims, Kramer went into detail about why she’s been hesitant to open up about their split. “The reason I haven’t said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex wife and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf,” she claimed in a statement to Us. “Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story.”

She continued, “I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship, but I’m happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same.”

When asked to comment on the cheating allegations, Schinelli told Us, “I apologized to my ex-wife and owned my mistakes. … Jana is hurt and is using it against me.”

