Looking back. Jana Kramer reflected on the one-year anniversary of filing for divorce from Mike Caussin, and she revealed she’s stronger than ever.

“This week is one year of finding out and being forced to file for divorce,” the actress, 38, revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, April 19. “I honestly can’t believe it’s been a year but damn I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come and how strong I have been. Wasn’t easy to do but I’m leaving the past in the past and all the feelings that have held me back today.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer announced in April 2021 that she and Caussin, 35, were officially over. “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” she wrote in a statement at the time.

The twosome attempted to navigate the former football player’s battle with sex addiction for years before pulling the plug on their relationship. “Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. She claimed to Extra in May 2021 that Caussin’s alleged infidelity left her “no choice” but to file for divorce from the father of her children, Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3.

In the post marking her one-year anniversary of filing to end their marriage, Kramer shared a photo of herself crying. “This photo isn’t tears of sadness … it’s tears of joy that I’m here stronger…even though yes at times I feel sad and I have hard days but that’s the joy of healing,” she explained in the caption. “My therapist challenged me to do something this week and though it was hard, damn did it help.”

Kramer detailed writing down her grudges and burdens on rocks and putting them in a bowl of water. “It was heavy. [The therapist] said, ‘That’s what you’re carrying. Imagine if you let that go.’ 😭,” she wrote. “I told her a part of holding onto it felt safe. But that I was ready to let it go.”

The One Tree Hill alum’s counselor gave her the materials and instructed her to put them back into nature, and Kramer left the rocks and water in a stream to symbolize letting everything go.

The Holiday Fix Up star added that the last year has been full of healing and learning. “What I’ve learned the most is that I’m still on the journey of healing and that’s okay,” she revealed. “I also learned it’s a beautiful thing when you allow yourself to move on, get up and believe that God has a bigger plan for you.”

Since her divorce was finalized in July 2021, the Nashville resident has returned to the dating scene. She met boyfriend Ian Schinelli at a mutual friend’s party that October and confirmed in January that they were dating.

In her Wednesday post, Kramer wanted her followers to know that the same was possible for them, sharing a message of hope for anyone going through a tough time: “The strength inside of me fires my soul each day and I cry tears of happiness to remember just how far I’ve come. And just how strong I am. And that I’m enough. And so are you. I promise If you’re in a season where you feel like you can’t get up … in one year you will feel stronger.”

She concluded, “When I sat out there today I asked God to tell me something. What I heard … ‘Your story isn’t over.’ And I felt that to my core. Lots have changed the last year but what doesn’t change is my willingness to learn, lean into love and not give up on my story because it’s just starting.”

