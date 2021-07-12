Enough is enough. Jana Kramer revealed her new tattoo — and the sweet meaning behind it — as her messy divorce from Mike Caussin continues.

“I remember when I got my ‘believe’ tattoo 15 years ago it was the biggest reminder for me to believe in myself. (Any One Tree Hillers remember that episode when I showed my believe tattoo?) … And now what I need most to remember is that I am enough,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 11. She paired the caption with a series of photos of herself and her delicate new ink.

The “I’ve Got the Boy” singer announced in April that she and her husband of nearly six years, 34, were calling it quits.

“Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, noting that the actress thought “everything was fine” in her marriage before she “uncovered a recent infidelity.”

In her post, Kramer opened up about her feelings of inadequacy surrounding the relationship.

“I am good enough. It’s my constant daily struggle so just like what I needed believe to do for me I now need that reminder everyday that I’m enough,” she wrote. “ALSO a reminder that I’m strong enough to walk through it all!!”

Kramer also shared that she has another soon-to-be-revealed tattoo.

“Thanks @winterstone for your work and the hang today. Gonna share my other tattoo in a few days. #enough,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, the Good Fight author noted that she would’ve left Caussin years ago if she had more self-love.

“My issue is that I am drawn to people that will never fully love me because it’s something that I always want and, for some reason, I go to the people that I know, deep down, can never love me the way that I want to be loved,” she said during the July 4 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast.

She also noted that she “never would have stayed” after the former NFL player initially cheated on her if she “would have known [her] worth” at the time.

“My battle is I want to show and prove that I’m lovable and worthy enough and try to win that person,” she said. “That’s my issue.”