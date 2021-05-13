Doing it her way! Jana Kramer is proud of who she is and how she looks after her breast augmentation surgery, which coincided with her divorce from Mike Caussin last month.

“This next chapter, this next me is free,” the “Circles” singer, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 13, alongside a topless photo of her transformation. “She’s happy. Even by herself … #NatrellePartner.”

The Christmas in Louisiana star revealed that she is “ready to be in love with myself,” adding, “that includes my body.”

Kramer’s “after” photo showed off her new breasts, highlighting her “serenity” tattoo located on her ribcage, following the April procedure.

“I have no idea what tomorrow holds,” she concluded. “All I know is I was good enough before, and I’m good enough now. I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can take it away from me again.”

The “I’ve Done Love” singer had breast augmentation surgery on April 1 after sharing her plans with her followers earlier in the year. Weeks later, Us Weekly confirmed that the One Tree Hill alum and the former NFL player, 34, separated after nearly six years of marriage and Kramer filed for divorce.

The Michigan native announced her split on April 21 via social media. The following week, she addressed her boob job amid the breakup grief.

“I was reading some DMs and you were like, ‘Well at least your boobs look good,’” she joked on April 29 via her Instagram Story. “And I was just like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I have two more weeks until I’m cleared to work out again and lift and all the restrictions are up.”

Kramer noted that it’s “unfortunate timing healing while going throughout that,” referring to her ongoing divorce from the Virginia native.

The estranged couple, who share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, weathered many storms during their relationship, including cheating scandals and trust issues. Us confirmed in 2016 that the former athlete cheated on Kramer with multiple women which led to the pair briefly splitting. After Caussin underwent treatment for sex addiction, the duo reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017.

A source exclusively told Us in April, however, that Kramer “uncovered a recent infidelity” which was the “final straw” in their marriage. “That was the last time she could forgive him,” the insider added.

In her divorce filing, the actress cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as reasons for the dissolution of marriage. Caussin hasn’t commented publicly on the breakup, but a second source told Us that he “agrees [that] at this point it’s not going to work” between them.

The insider added: “Mike always regrets what he’s done and feels like a heel, but unfortunately it doesn’t end there.”

On Thursday, Kramer seemingly commented on the pair’s ongoing troubles by quoting Lysa Terkeurst via her Instagram Story. “Sometimes we’re caught in unhealthy relational patterns and we’re calling something love that really is not love,” the quote read.