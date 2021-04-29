When it rains, it pours. Jana Kramer is going through a divorce right now, but there’s something else giving her grief at the moment — her breasts.

The country singer, 37, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 29, to share one of the most popular comments she’s been getting from fans since she announced her split from Mike Caussin on April 21.

“I was reading some DMs and you were like, ‘Well at least your boobs look good,'” she joked. “And I was just like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I have two more weeks until I’m cleared to work out again and lift and all the restrictions are up.”

Kramer had breast augmentation surgery on April 1 after sharing her plans with her followers earlier in the year. “It’s unfortunate timing healing while going through that,” she added, referring to her ongoing divorce from Caussin, 34. “But yeah, two more weeks and I’m totally cleared.”

The One Tree Hill alum revealed in March that she planned on getting an augmentation and lift. “I want to be open about WHY. First off, because ‘I’ want to. That right there should be enough, but I feel like I need to explain the ‘I’ part,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post at the time.

“I’ve considered breast augmentation before, but it was never for ‘me,'” she continued. “With everything that happened in my marriage I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me. But the better part of me knew, that was a distraction.”

Her relationship with the former NFL player had many ups and downs before their final split last week, but Kramer said that having her two children — daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2 — left her with “a new set of insecurities” about her body.

“Things didn’t go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I’m undressed,” she explained. “I don’t want to feel that way anymore. That was the ‘click’ that showed I should follow through. Before it was what I thought someone else wanted.”

Us Weekly confirmed in 2016 that the former NFL player cheated on Kramer with multiple women. The duo briefly separated but reconciled in December 2017 after Caussin sought treatment for sex addiction.

In March 2019, the “Whine Down” podcast host revealed that her then-husband had a “massive relapse” in his addiction the year prior. At the time, she was willing to stay with him and attempt to work it out.

“Anyone can cheat. Someone can cheat right now or tomorrow,” she told Us in April 2019. “Of course, [with] an addict, I think there’s always that chance that it’s a higher chance, but I also know that where he’s at now, and the work we’ve done in our relationship … He’s got to live day by day, and in this moment today, I know he’s sober and he’s healthy and we’re happy.”

In her divorce filing, the actress cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as reasons for the split. Caussin has not commented publicly on the breakup.

A source told Us that Kramer “uncovered a recent infidelity” that caused her to move forward with divorce proceedings. “Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her,” the insider added. “It was the exact pattern that’s happened numerous times [before].”