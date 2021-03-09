It’s her body! Jana Kramer revealed in a vulnerable Instagram post that she plans on getting a breast augmentation — but admitted that she’s “afraid of the reactions.”

The 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum let her fans in “on a deeper level” on Monday, March 8, despite being “insanely hesitant” to share the news. “I guess with as much as I do share, you wouldn’t think I would have a problem oversharing, but this goes deep for me,” Kramer began. “I considered not saying anything but then it just would have felt inauthentic, and well, you might be noticing a difference. So here goes. After many years of consideration, I have decided to get a breast augmentation and lift.”

Kramer went on to explain: “I want to be open about WHY. First off, because ‘I’ want to. That right there should be enough, but I feel like I need to explain the ‘I’ part.”

Before finally making her decision, Kramer admitted she had “considered” getting plastic surgery but never felt like it was a priority. However, her perspective shifted after she welcomed her two kids with husband Mike Caussin — daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2 — and after the couple briefly separated in the wake of Caussin’s infidelity.

“With everything that happened in my marriage I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me. But the better part of me knew, that was a distraction,” the “Whine Down” podcast host wrote on Monday. “It still bothered me though. And after having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn’t go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I’m undressed. I don’t want to feel that way anymore. That was the ‘click’ that showed I should follow through.”

Us Weekly broke the news in 2016 that the former NFL pro, 33, cheated on Kramer with multiple women. The duo called it quits but reconciled in December 2017 and Caussin sought treatment for sex addiction.

Though the ups and downs in her relationship sparked a sense of insecurity within her, the Dancing with the Stars alum’s choice to get a breast augmentation is one she made entirely for herself.

“I’ve never had big boobs nor will I because that’s not what I want,” she explained. “But a boy named Bobby M called me flat as a board in 8th grade and literally took his binder to show me what that looked like. Bottom line, I’m choosing myself, I’m choosing my size, I’m doing what’s right for me. I know a woman’s body is beautiful no matter what shape or size but I want this.”

The “Why Ya Wanna” singer knew that not everyone would understand her point of view but encouraged her social media followers to “celebrate” the decision.

“I’m at a place where I feel empowered to do what I want. I’m being honest about what it means,” she concluded. “If you need a push to give yourself that same grace, here it is. No one knows what’s in another woman’s head. Or, for that matter, under their shirt. So do what’s right for you, and I’ll celebrate with you, too. I have to say I’m quite nervous but I’m excited and I would love to share my journey with ya’ll & because it’s #internationalwomensday I just ask you celebrate women instead of tear down. We all need support.”

In an Instagram Story hours later, Kramer thanked the handful of fans who shared advice from their own experiences with the procedure and shared a poll about whether she should document her journey.

The “I Got the Boy” songstress is no stranger to putting herself out there. Kramer and her husband have been open — both on social media and in their 2020 memoir, The Good Fight — about the way his past cheating has impacted their relationship and have already thought about when they’re going to tell their kids the truth.

“When Jolie gets to the age where she can Google — I don’t know what age that’s going to be — we’re gonna sit her down,” Kramer told Us exclusively in February. “I have someone that I know, her dad cheated on her mom and they’re still married. She told me how they did it. They sat her down and it was like, ‘Hey, this is what Daddy did. But Daddy loves Mommy so much.'”