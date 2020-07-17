7 Celebs Who’ve Had Their Breast Implants Removed — and Why

It’s no secret that many of Hollywood’s A-listers have breast implants. But what you may not know is that as popular as the cosmetic enhancement is, celebs also aren’t afraid to say goodbye to them for good.

Dr. John Paul Tutela, a trusted NY and NJ board-certified plastic surgeon tells Us Weekly that the two main types of breast implants are saline and silicone. “They each have their own characteristics and percentages of certain complications that sometimes require the removal of an implant,” says the expert.

He notes that there are many reasons why celebs and normal people alike end up getting rid of their implants. Some simply decide it’s time (see: Chrissy Teigen) while others develop complications ranging from malposition to breast implant illness (also known in the medical world as BII).

Ruptures are another reason why people take out or replace their implants. He explains that when saline implants rupture, it’s like a water balloon popping and deflating. Since a silicone implant won’t deflate like saline, silicone ruptures aren’t as easy to detect. This type of complication requires an MRI to diagnose, an experience Yolanda Hadid has been through.

While complications are certainly a big factor, Dr. Tutela says that the majority of breast implant removals are simply a cosmetic preference. From there, they either choose to get fresh implants or say goodbye to ‘em for good.

Melissa Rycroft and Teigen are two of the most recent celebs to undergo breast implant removal surgery. The Bachelor alum posted a photo in a hospital gown on Tuesday, July 14, to announce that she’s “officially a member of the Itty Bitty Titty Committee again.”

“Implants are OUT,” she added, going on to explain that the reason for the removal surgery was because one of her implants “refused to settle right.”

Teigen’s reason for getting hers removed is different than Rycroft’s. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” the mom of two wrote in an Instagram post on May 26. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”

Keep scrolling to find out more stars who’ve had their breast implants removed over the years and why!

