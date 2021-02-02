Take the good with the bad! During the Monday, February 1, episode of the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin” podcast, the couple were joined by her former One Tree Hill costars James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti.

Before they came on, the singer, 37, shared that while on One Tree Hill, she was “definitely closest” to Colletti, 34, who played Chase Adams, her character’s love interest in the show.

“I did all my scenes with Stephen. I had very few scenes with James,” Kramer, who joined the CW show in 2009, said. “When I was on the show there was just some, not cattiness, but just, ‘You can’t talk to this person if you’re friends with this person.’ So, I wasn’t very close to James because of certain situations on the set at the time.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer then noted that now, through the world of reunions and conventions, everyone is close — something that’s a bit annoying to her.

“It’s kind of frustrating because I’m like, ‘Why couldn’t we have all been friends then? And you made the newbies’ life a little bit of hell.’ But it’s cool,” she told her husband. “But now it’s, like, annoying because they’re all like, ‘We’re all friends now,’ and I’m just like you — one person — literally made it hell for us, because if we chose the wrong friend, we would be destroyed.”

Kramer, Shantel VanSanten and Robert Buckley joined the show in season 7, starring alongside the cast who was there from the beginning, including Lafferty, 35, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz. Chad Michael Murray and Hilarie Burton left at the end of season 6. The Good Fight author remained close with most of her costars through the years and did not name who it was that caused the divide.

In 2019, Lenz, 39, joined the podcast and also opened up about the environment. “It would be great to go back and not have it feel like it was divided in any way or when we were going through a rough patch,” the Pearson alum said at the time before raving over how great it was to have Kramer join the show. “You were such a firecracker. You always had such a great energy. I loved being in scenes with you because there was a firecracker in the room and you never knew when it was gonna go off.”

