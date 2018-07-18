Nathan Scott wasn’t lying when he said “always and forever!” James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about where their One Tree Hill characters would be today — and spoiler alert — it’s good news for Naley fans!

“I mean, probably still married to Haley … 17 kids running around,” Lafferty, who starred as Nathan Scott on all nine seasons of the drama, told Us, referring to Bethany Joy Lenz’s character, Haley James Scott.

Colletti, 32, agreed: “Few kids. Yeah.”

The Laguna Beach alum also revealed what his OTH character, Chase Adams, might be up to.

“I think Chase would hopefully own a few bars at this point, probably a few music venue locations as well,” Colletti said. “And yeah, hopefully just not dating somebody who’s somewhat of a rock-star actress, maybe something a little more hometown … Little more humble.”

“A mechanic, maybe a fisherman, postwoman, maybe,” Lafferty, also 32, suggested.

Fans may get an opportunity to see if Lafferty and Colletti’s predictions are correct. While the actors told Us that “nobody really has been officially approached” for a One Tree Hill reunion or reboot, they didn’t rule it out.

“We do get this question a lot,” Lafferty told Us. “And it’s super flattering because there’s nothing more validating than people saying they want to see more of something that you made, which is great. But first of all, not that much time has passed since the show ended. You kind of feel like a little bit more time should pass before a reunion happens. It’s like in high school, you don’t really have a reunion until 10 years out. Right?”

He added: “But aside from that, I don’t think you’re going to find anyone on the cast that would say no to it.”

One Tree Hill also starred Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott), Robert Buckley (Clay Evans), Shantel VanSanten (Quinn James), Lee Norris (Mouth McFadden) and Paul Johansson (Dan Scott). The series ran on The WB from 2003 to 2006, before the network merged with UPN to form The CW. OTH ended its run on The CW in 2012 after nine total seasons.

Time will tell if the cast reunites in Tree Hill, but in the meantime, Lafferty and Colletti cowrote and filmed a pilot titled Everyone Is Doing Great, which they’re working to get picked up with the help of an Indiegogo campaign. Lafferty revealed that his former castmates have been “really supportive” of their venture.

“You know what’s funny, they’ve shown so much support to us and the show through our Indiegogo campaign. And we’ve started doing these live watches of One Tree Hill episodes,” he explained. “We have Lee Norris and Joy Lenz, they came and joined us for one of our first cast live watches. And it was so much fun to take that trip down memory lane. And since then, we’ve had other people. We’ve reached out to other cast members to see if they’d be interested, and they are, so we’re going to keep doing them.”

Colletti added: “Some of them reached out to us as well.”

The two men, who met originally on the set of the CW drama, also revealed that they edited the entire pilot themselves.

“We basically taught ourselves how to edit through the process of this, so that was an interesting time … We were spending way too much time together,” Colletti explained. “We were editing for 10 hours a day in his office. And then I’d basically just go out to his living room and grab this little mattress, and then roll it out in our editing bay and fall asleep there, and get up in the morning and do it again.”

Fans can donate to Lafferty and Colletti’s Everyone Is Doing Great Indiegogo campaign here.

