Hindsight 20/20. Jana Kramer is feeling whole again after her divorce from Mike Caussin — and she wishes she could have told her past self a few things.

“I wish I would have left sooner,” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 22, while promoting “Your Story,” her new single. “To feel like what I feel now and just the weight is lifted. … I would say to my friends, ‘No one’s ever gonna want me, I’m a mom, I’ve been divorced.'”

The “Why Ya Wanna” songstress eventually pushed that self-doubt behind her. When her social media followers ask her now if there’s “light at the end of the tunnel” after divorce, she tells them that there is.

“Just to know that there is love out there and, more importantly for me, I know I’m finally OK alone,” she explained. “I can do this alone and I’ll be OK. I just never thought I could say that. So, I think I just like knowing actually how strong I am and then knowing what I want in my life.”

The Michigan native filed for divorce from Caussin, 34, in April 2021 after nearly six years of marriage. The couple, who share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, were candid about their ups and downs over the years, especially when it came to the former NFL player’s infidelity.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and her ex-husband briefly separated in 2016 after Caussin admitted to cheating on her with multiple women. After their reunion and vow renewal, the former spouses coauthored a book about their relationship titled The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

In December 2021, Kramer went public with her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli. She said the 36-year-old fitness trainer is “very patient” with her desire to take things slowly because of her past relationships. Before she wed Caussin in 2015, she was briefly married to Michael Gambino in 2004 and to actor Johnathon Schaech for 12 days in 2010.

“I’m, like, totally Elizabeth Taylor status,” she joked to Us, noting that she’s still willing to give marriage another try in the future. “I want to model [a healthy marriage] for my kids. I know it sounds crazy, but I 1,000 percent would love to get engaged and married again.”

While she may walk down the aisle a fourth time, she’s not as open to having more children.

“I think kids are off the table,” she told Us. “I’ll be 39 this year. It [would] have to happen quick, and I don’t want to push anything. I’m happy with my family of three.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

