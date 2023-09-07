Kristin Cavallari is sharing her best dating advice as navigates the single life herself.

“People really swear by the [dating] apps. They really do,” Cavallari, 36, exclusively tells Us Weekly while answering fan questions about dating from where to find their potential partner to navigating a first date. “All of my friends are trying to get me on the apps, but I really believe — I really do — if a guy is supposed to come into my life, he will come into my life one way or another.”

If dating apps aren’t working out for you, the Laguna Beach alum suggests trying to “get out more” and “try new things” — like going to a bar or restaurant or even taking up a painting or pottery class in an attempt to meet someone new.

When it comes down to scoring the first date, Cavallari — who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2022 — has a series of rules she likes to follow. For her fit, she likes to be “careful with how much skin” she is exposing. “I think you should either show your legs or your upper body, but not both,” Cavallari explains.

For the setting, the former Hills star recommends going out for something to eat and drink — making sure to order with caution.Cavallari speaks from experience, having suffered through an embarrassing moment after her date didn’t heed her advice.

“I went on a first date not that long ago, and I knew this salad had these seeds in it,” she tells Us. “I was like, ‘These get stuck in your teeth,’ and the guy was like, ‘That’s what water’s for.’” After reluctantly going along with her date’s order, they both suffered the consequences. “We got this salad and … it was all over our teeth. It was awful.”

As for cocktails and desserts on a first date, Cavallari is all for it. She notes that you should “order what you would normally order” but to be mindful you’re not overindulging in any alcoholic beverages.

“As long as you are not having more [drinks] than your date, you should be safe. But I think definitely tap out after three or four for sure,” she says, before issuing a caveat: “Here’s the thing: if you’re vibing and having fun and it’s like turning into that night, I don’t know, maybe you go for it.”

If the first date is a success and leads to another, many single moms wonder when it is the best time to broach the subject of their children — and when to introduce the little ones to their new partners. For Cavallari — who shares three children with Cutler, sons Camden, 10 and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7 — she prefers to wait to until things get “very serious” with a potential partner before introducing them to her kids. However, Cavallari notes that “everyone is different” when it comes to the family situation.

Cavallari’s advice doesn’t stop with Us — she plans on “putting it all out there” on her new podcast, aptly titled “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” which drops on September 12. While Cavallari has been offered a podcasting gig in the past, she didn’t feel up for it because of the vulnerability aspect, until now.

“Since I first started on TV at 17, my image has been controlled to a degree,” she tells Us. “So this is the first thing I’ve done where I’m like, ‘This is the real me, ’” she explains, adding, “I’m in

a really good place in my life, and I feel like I can finally open that door and let people in.”

The “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” podcast premieres on September 12 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Watch the video above for more of Cavallari’s advice on taking on the dating scene and pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.