Advice from the ones who matter most! Kristin Cavallari opened up about dating as a mom of three — and revealed that she asks her kids to weigh in on her potential suitors.

“I talk to them about dating,” the Laguna Beach alum, 36, explained during the Tuesday, February 7, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast, adding that she doesn’t usually introduce them to men she’s seeing. “They have very strong opinions about every guy. They met one guy on our first date because they were excited to meet him, but other than that they haven’t met anyone. But I tell them who I’m dating, who I’m talking to, and they have high standards for me too.”

The Uncommon James founder shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 7, with ex Jay Cutler. Cavallari and the former NFL player, 39, split in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Though the Very Cavallari star has been linked to a handful of potential love interests — including Tyler Cameron — she told Bristowe, 37, that she hasn’t been in a serious relationship since her split from Cutler.

“I’m dating, which could mean I’m talking to a couple people, or maybe I’m not talking to anybody right now,” she explained. “I’m not in a serious relationship, I haven’t been in almost three years. I’ve actually really loved it. I mean, it’s been up and down. There’s been moments where I have wanted to be in a relationship, but I’m so happy and content on my own, and I have a very specific list that I want in a man and I’m not gonna settle and I’m not gonna put up with someone’s bulls–t.”

As for where she stands with Cameron, 30, the Balancing in Heels author maintained that they’re just friends.

“We’re not dating. I love Tyler, he’s such a good guy,” Cavallari said of the Bachelorette alum. “He’s great. And he was my New Year’s date and we had a ton of fun, but he’s not my boyfriend. I don’t have a boyfriend.”

The Colorado native and the model were spotted hanging out on New Year’s Eve 2022 while out with Bristowe and her fiancé, Jason Tartick. In one video, Cameron pulled Cavallari into a tight hug on the dance floor.

Weeks later, however, the Florida native was seen making out with a mystery woman while attending a wedding. According to TMZ, the pair left the event together.

When asked about his relationship status earlier this month, Cameron hinted that he’s single. “You know, I’m around,” the You Deserve Better author told E! News on Monday, February 6. “I don’t know if I’m necessarily dating, but I am seeing. Seeing is believing I guess.”

Cavallari, for her part, said that she might be ready to get serious later this year if the right person came around. That person, however, would need to bring his A-game.

“I want the guy to make the effort,” she explained. “I’m all about a girl making the first move, I’m here for that, but where I’m at in my life, I want the guy to put in some work, because guys don’t know how to do that anymore.”

The Hills alum added that she’s been “chatting with” an unnamed hockey player who “recently slid into” her DMs, but she joked that it’s not unusual for NHL stars to message her. “I’ve had a lot of hockey players because we have season tickets to the [Nashville Predators], I take my kids a lot,” Cavallari told the season 11 Bachelorette. “We’re literally two rows behind the visitors bench, so from the games I have quite a few hockey players.”