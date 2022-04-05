Two former reality stars walk into a barn — and break the internet? After Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron were spotted making out on a set of a photo shoot, fans couldn’t help but speculate about the nature of their relationship.

Us Weekly confirmed that the 35-year-old Uncommon James designer enlisted the 29-year-old Bachelorette alum to appear in a campaign for Cavallari’s clothing and jewelry line on Monday, April 4. The steamy snaps were taken in Joshua Tree in Palm Springs.

After the photos made headlines, the Hills alum added fuel to the fire by sharing a picture of her legs wrapped around a mystery man, who appears to be the Florida native, via Instagram. While Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe left an eye emoji on the post, Cavallari’s best friend Justin Anderson added, “No caption 😂 naughtyyyyy cav.”

The Nashville resident’s publicist, Jack Ketsoyan, then weighed in, adding, “I have the best job everrrrr.”

While it appears that Cavallari and Cameron are just attempting to drum up attention to Uncommon James, the kissing pics came hours after she confirmed she is ready for a serious relationship following her split from Jay Cutler.

“I’ve honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship,” Cavallari wrote on Sunday, April 2, via Instagram Stories. “When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract.”

Cavallari has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice amid her divorce from Cutler. The former couple, who split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, share three kids: Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 6. They have yet to finalize their divorce.

“I still very much believe in marriage and I’ve had tremendous growth over the past 2 years so I will be entering a new relationship as a different person which really entices me,” Cavallari added on Sunday.

In light of Monday’s photo shoot, a video of the True Roots cookbook author and the Real Dirty Dancing alum on E!’s Daily Pop from February has resurfaced. During the joint appearance, Cameron revealed what he is looking for in a partner, explaining, “Someone that, one, is hungry and ambitious … But two, someone who’s very family oriented. That’s big for me. And three, someone just ready for an adventure.”

Scroll through for more on Cavallari and Cameron: