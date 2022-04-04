High drama in the desert! Kristin Cavallari recently teamed up with Tyler Cameron for a photo shoot — and the duo got very close in the process.

The Hills alum, 35, and the former Bachelorette contestant, 29, were spotted making out while shooting a campaign for Cavallari’s clothing and jewelry line Uncommon James on Monday, April 4. The Colorado native wore a flowy dress with Western-inspired accessories, while the You Deserve Better author was dressed casually in a rumpled T-shirt and jeans.

In one snap, the twosome embraced after staring at each other from across the set, with Cameron wrapping his arms around Cavallari’s waist. At one point, the Very Cavallari alum seemingly stood on her tiptoes to kiss the Florida native.

The Balancing in Heels author is in the midst of a divorce from her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, with whom she shares sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6. The pair called it quits in April 2020 but have not yet finalized their split.

Earlier this month, Cavallari revealed that she’s ready to start dating again after spending the last two years on her own. “I’ve honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff,” she said during an Instagram Q&A session on Saturday, April 2. “I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

The Laguna Beach alum has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice since her split. During a January episode of Summer House, Craig Conover claimed that he and Cavallari hooked up last summer, but the cookbook author denied those claims. At one point, Cavallari also gave her relationship with Cutler, 38, another shot.

“Jay and I actually went on a couple of dates, like, months and months and months ago,” the Uncommon Beauty founder said during an October 2021 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast. “But then I was, like, it’s not there for me anymore.”

Last month, however, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the former NFL player is “still very much hung up” on his ex. “They are coparenting well — he just wishes they were still together,” the source explained. “He deeply cares about her.”

Cameron, for his part, was most recently linked to Camila Kendra. The Bachelor Nation star and the model, 27, called it quits in August 2021 after eight months of dating. “Things were going well until they weren’t,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

