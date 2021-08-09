It’s over for Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra. The Bachelorette season 15 runner-up and his model girlfriend have called it quits, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Things were going well until they weren’t,” the insider exclusively tells Us. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

Cameron, 28, and Kendra, 26, were first publicly linked in January. The duo sparked split speculation earlier this month when they unfollowed each other via Instagram. She subsequently stopped keeping up with his brother on the social media platform too.

News of their split comes less than two weeks after the Jupiter, Florida, native declared his love for her during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, ‘No, I’m Florida,’ and she’s like, ‘I’m in Florida.’ She was an hour away, we met and that’s how it happened,” Cameron told Andy Cohen on July 27, noting he was “very in love” with Kendra, whom he met through Instagram. “We went to a restaurant, and we sat there, we just talked for hours. We couldn’t even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, ‘Bring whatever.’ We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours. I had a great night.”

The general contractor also revealed that Kendra dropped the L-word first.

“She said ‘I love you’ and then I came later. It was at a moment of pure love, like, it just came out. You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful,” Cameron said, adding that he “wanted to say it [earlier] but … [I] was still scared. I knew I loved her.”

The reality TV personality was on WWHL to promote his new book, You Deserve Better. In the memoir, Cameron reflected on his romantic past, addressing his nearly rekindled romance with Bachelorette Hannah Brown and his whirlwind relationship with Gigi Hadid.

“[After the show, Hannah and I] saw each other in L.A., where yes, I slept at Hannah’s house, but we didn’t sleep together. We weren’t in a relationship at that point, and we definitely weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend. Two days later, I was seen in New York City, out on a date with a different girl,” Cameron wrote, without naming Hadid, 26. “This was a major mistake on my end. Not because I shouldn’t have been dating, because I was very clear with Hannah tall along that after the way the show ended, I needed some time and space to figure things out. … I even called Hannah in the afternoon the same day I arrived in New York and told her again that I thought we both deserved to date other people. But I still put Hannah in a tough, tough position.”