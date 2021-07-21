Won’t kiss and tell! Tyler Cameron isn’t into showing PDA on the first date with a new love interest — and his method worked with girlfriend Camila Kendra.

The season 15 Bachelorette alum, 28, opened up about his best practices for date nights during the Wednesday, July 21, episode of “The Morning Toast” podcast, revealing he and Kendra didn’t share a kiss until well after their first time hanging out.

“This is going to be against a lot of what people believe in … [but] I love going to dinner on the first date,” the Florida native explained. “People are like, ‘No, you need to have an activity or get drinks,’ or whatever. There’s [still] drinks involved.”

Cameron always splurges for dinner on date No. 1 because it can point out potentially fatal flaws in chemistry before things get too far. “If there’s dead air in the conversation, it’s probably not going to work anyway,” he said. “My first date with my girlfriend, we sat there for four hours and did not stop talking. We didn’t even look at the menu … I just told the [server] to bring us whatever you think is good.”

Dinner isn’t the only controversial first date habit of Cameron’s. “I never try to make a move on the first date. I don’t think kissing on the first date is a good thing,” he added. “I tried to kiss [Camila] on the second date and she rejected me. … I was like, ‘I like this girl, I want to keep going.’ … On the fifth date, I finally kissed her.”

The You Deserve Better author was first linked to the model in January when they were spotted together in New York City after reportedly spending time in Florida with Cameron’s family over the holiday season. While the twosome have kept their relationship relatively under wraps, things are still going strong.

“It worked,” he said of his first date technique on Wednesday, joking that he and Kendra “couldn’t get enough of each other” after their dinner.

Cameron acknowledged that not everyone might agree with his way of finding romance but supported all types of journeys. “If it works out and blossoms into a beautiful thing, then great, so be it,” he noted.

Before sparking a connection with Kendra, the reality TV personality was rumored to be rekindling his relationship with Hannah Brown following their ups and downs on The Bachelorette in 2019. The pair quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic in the summer of 2020 — but continued to deny anything romantic was happening between them.

“We need[ed] to learn how to be friends. You know what I mean? Like we struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is,” Cameron told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2020. “We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun. Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been.”

While getting ready to share all of his secrets to a successful romance in his upcoming book, out later this month, Cameron made sure the former Dancing With the Stars champ, 26, was in the loop. Brown, for her part, is currently dating Adam Woolard.

“We both talked through like, you know, what’s going on in the book and there’s nothing for her to be worried or concerned about,” Cameron told Us in June. “I have no bad things to say about her, so it’s all good. She taught me a lot. … We’re still friends. We’re still cool.”