Best friend approves! Tyler Cameron is all for Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James’ relationship after spending time with the Bachelor season 25 couple, who got off to a rocky start.

“She was awesome. She’s a beam of light. I really enjoyed hanging out with her, spending time with her. We had a good time,” the 28-year-old Bachelorette alum exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Smirnoff. “I think they’re great for each other. They seem like they’re spending a lot of time together, getting comfortable with each other and they’ve come a long way. So if they’re happy, I’m happy.”

Cameron added that he’s seen improvements in his bestie since he started dating Kirkconnell, 24.

“She got him to pick up his s—t!” he told Us. “You know, like, he’s cleaning up his clothes, he’s not leaving them all over the doors and stuff after he sweats in them, so I like it.”

After ending his season as a couple during the March finale, James, 29, revealed during After the Final Rose that he and the Georgia native split amid the controversy surrounding photos of Kirkconnell at a party on a plantation in college. The twosome subsequently reunited in April and confirmed their dating status in May. That same month, the couple enjoyed a trip to the Hamptons with Cameron and his love, Camila Kendra.

Bachelor Nation met the Jupiter, Florida, native on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. He’s set to revisit his journey in his book, You Deserve Better.

“I was being praised for honestly what I think is the bare minimum, you know? There’s articles written about me, ‘Tyler Cameron Gives Masterclass on Consent’ and [calling me a] ‘feminist icon’ and all this stuff. I’m like, all I did was respect a woman,” he told Us about the motivation behind the book. “Like no is no, you know? And like, if she wants to go do something, she should go and do it. And so, for me, when I saw all the praise, it was cool, it was great at first. But then I realized, like, there’s something wrong with our culture right now if this is what is being praised. This should be the norm. That’s kind of what really motivated me to write this book and kind of the core of this book.”

Cameron’s summer also includes teaming up with Smirnoff to give a special winner a one-of-a-kind yacht experience in Miami.

“We’re going to have it all. We’re going to have fun ‘cause I’m a boat boy. I love to be on the water. I’d love to get out, you know, have a good time. That’s my weekends typically,” Cameron told Us. “We got a captain, we got a chef, we got Smirnoff seltzers — Red, White and Berry. We’re gonna have a good time. It’s summertime. I’m excited for this, just good people enjoying ourselves in the summer, like we used to do it.”

Fans can enter for a chance to hang with Cameron as part of Smirnoff’s Summer of 2,021 Dreams now.