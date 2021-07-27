Tyler Cameron quickly became a fan favorite after competing for Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette, and now, the season 15 runner-up is exploring everything he’s learned through his past relationships in his new book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self.

The 28-year-old Florida native previously told Us Weekly that he wrote the book, which was released on Tuesday, July 27, after he was “being praised for what I think is the bare minimum” after his stint on The Bachelorette in 2019.

“All I did was respect a woman. … No is no, you know?” he told Us last month about being named a “feminist icon” for respecting Brown’s wishes not to sleep together on the show. “And like, if she wants to go do something, she should go and do it. And so, for me, when I saw all the praise, it was cool. It was great at first. But then I realized, like, there’s something wrong with our culture right now if this is what is being praised. This should be the norm. That’s kind of what really motivated me to write this book and kind of the core of this book.”

Cameron admitted in the memoir, which also features passages from his family and friends (including his best friend, season 25 Bachelor Matt James), that he fell hard for Brown, a former pageant queen who appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. During the finale of their Bachelorette season, however, Brown picked Jed Wyatt, turning down Cameron before he got down on one knee. While Brown and Wyatt’s relationship didn’t last long — and she was spotted with Cameron more than once following their split — the duo ultimately decided they weren’t right for each other.

“We need to learn how to be friends. … We struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is,” Cameron told Us in October 2020. “We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun. Hannah’s an amazing person.”

More recently, he told Us that he gave her a heads-up about the context of the book.

“We both talked through, like, you know, what’s going on in the book, and there’s nothing for her to be worried or concerned about. I have no bad things to say about her, so it’s all good. She taught me a lot,” Cameron told Us in June. “I haven’t seen her in a while, but we’re still friends. We’re still cool.”

Scroll through for the biggest revelations from Cameron’s book: