Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra’s Relationship Timeline

Love connection! Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra have kept their romance low-key after his very public dating life was displayed on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

Cameron finished as the runner-up during Hannah Brown’s season of the ABC reality show in 2019. The former football player was later linked to Gigi Hadid for two months before they split in October 2019. The following year, Cameron and Brown sparked romance rumors after they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic — but they denied dating rumors at the time.

Since then, the You Deserve Better author made headlines after he was spotted hanging out with Kendra in New York City in January 2021. As the twosome continued to quietly spend time together, Cameron revealed that they connected when he “slid into her DMs.”

“She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, ‘No, I’m Florida,’ and she’s like, ‘I’m in Florida,'” the general contractor explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2021. “She was an hour away, we met and that’s how it happened.”

The former ABC personality said the chance meeting on social media turned into “the best date” that he had ever been on.

“We went to a restaurant, and we sat there, we just talked for hours. We couldn’t even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, ‘Bring whatever.’ We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours. I had a great night,” he gushed.

Cameron then admitted that the pair had already reached a major milestone in their relationship.

“She said ‘I love you,’ and then I came later,” the Bachelorette alum revealed during the interview. “It was at a moment of pure love, like, it just came out. You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful.”

During the appearance, Cameron mentioned that he “didn’t even kiss her until the fifth date,” before jokingly calling out his girlfriend for “rejecting” him as she sat in the audience with his friend Matt James.

Scroll down to relive Cameron and Kendra’s adorable romance: