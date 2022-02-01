Her side of the story. Kristin Cavallari is not happy with Craig Conover’s claims that they were intimate over the summer.

“He’s making it up — it’s not true,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They never hooked up.”

The Uncommon James founder, 35, thinks that Conover, 32, is “just capitalizing on her name,” the insider says, noting she previously denied the alleged romance after rumors surfaced in July 2021 that she was in a love triangle with the Southern Charm star and his pal Austen Kroll.

“She’s not watching Summer House or giving any attention to it,” the source explains after Conover claimed on the Monday, January 31, episode of Summer House that they had a physical relationship. “She doesn’t care.”

Conover raised eyebrows during Monday’s episode of the Bravo series when he claimed that he and the Laguna Beach alum had crossed the friendship line and had sex over the summer.

“No, I’ll tell you, it was, like, I’ve hooked up with her before,” the Delaware native told Paige DeSorbo during the episode, which filmed in July 2021, after Lindsay Hubbard shared his secret when he arrived at the Hamptons house.

During the show, DeSorbo, 29, confronted Conover about his alleged hookup after admitting that when she first heard the rumor, she assumed it was Kroll, 34, who was sleeping with Cavallari, not Conover.

“Lindsay, was like, on the, like, whole car ride with Austen, she was like, ‘Who was Kristin hooking up with? Craig or Austen?’” the “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost said towards the end of the episode. Conover interrupted her to say that Kroll “hates that I was making out [with Kristin],” confirming that he had allegedly hooked up with the Hills alum in the past.

DeSorbo, who started dating Conover in May 2021, was confused, saying, “I look like I’m in this love triangle that I didn’t ask to be in.” The Sewing Down South founder insisted that wasn’t the case.

However, when asked, “Are you still f—king her?” he hesitated before Bravo flashed a “to be continued” sign across the screen.

Cavallari initially sparked a friendship with Conover and Kroll following her split from Jay Cutler in April 2020. The True Comfort author, who shares sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6, with the former NFL player, 38, has denied on more than one occasion that she is anything more than friends with the two Charleston residents.

In July 2021, the mother of three shut down claims that she was reportedly “involved in a love triangle” with them, saying in an Instagram Story that it was “not true.”

She explained, “I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school,” referencing her romance with boyfriend Stephen Colletti and their classmate Lauren Conrad, which fans saw play out on Laguna Beach in the 2000s.

Cavallari continued: “I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it. I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

Conover, for his part, became Instagram official with DeSorbo in December 2021, two months after Us confirmed that they were an item. Kroll, on the other hand, had a brief vacation romance with Ciara Miller while they filmed Bravo’s Winter House in early 2021.

With reporting by Diana Cooper