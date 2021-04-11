Not so fast. Kristin Cavallari is not going to be on Southern Charm any time soon, no matter what Craig Conover has to say about it.

“They say, ‘Never say never,’ but I can confidently say I’m never going to do Southern Charm,” the Very Cavallari alum told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I love Craig. I don’t know! I don’t know why he was saying that stuff.”

Earlier this month, the Bravo star, 32, said he hoped his friend would appear on the show sometime in the future, perhaps when he hosts the opening of his Sewing Down flagship store in Charleston, South Carolina.

“It’s not ruled out at all,” told Us exclusively on April 1. “If they’re at the party, then yeah. I think some of our friends from the past six months, you’ll get to see a decent amount of them, which will be really fun.”

The pair became friends in fall 2020 after the Colorado native messaged him that she would be coming to Nashville. “She slid into Craig’s DMs and was like, ‘I’m coming into town,’ so we all went to dinner,” explained costar Austen Kroll during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. “We all kinda hit it off. We wanted to go and visit them, and we did. We all get along so well.”

Cavallari, however, made it extra clear that Conover’s crossover dreams will not become a reality, reiterating, “I’m never doing Southern Charm.”

One show she will be featured on? The Hills: New Beginnings. The Uncommon James founder was spotted filming season 2 with Brody Jenner in February. She told Us that she only shot one episode but had “so much fun” revisiting her roots. “I had such a great time,” she added, noting that there was “no drama” involved in her appearance. “It was like no time had passed and I’m really happy that I was able to do it.”

Still, the Laguna Beach alum doesn’t miss the reality TV life. “A lot of stress came from that show,” she told Us of Very Cavallari. “I mean, a lot of great came from it too. And I really had the time of my life, but actually, I’m more of a homebody. … So no, I’m more than happy to have my life be private.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi