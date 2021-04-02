Back to her reality TV roots? Craig Conover and Kristin Cavallari may seem like unlikely friends, but fans have been clamoring for more ever since the two first hung out together.

The Southern Charm star, 32, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that the Very Cavallari alum, 34, may appear on the Bravo series in the near future, as he expects her to attend the opening of his Sewing Down South flagship store in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I hope so. It’s not ruled out at all,” the attorney teased on Thursday, April 1. “If they’re at the party, then yeah. I think some of our friends from the past six months, you’ll get to see a decent amount of them, which will be really fun.”

Conover elaborated that his upcoming series, Winter House, changed everything in terms of his social life. “I think that’s why I’m really happy with Winter House,” he explained. “I think hopefully that sets precedent for the whole, ‘Well, it doesn’t make sense that you guys are friends’ thing. It doesn’t matter anymore. We’re friends, everyone wants to see our friends. Let them come on and we’ll see what happens.”

The Delaware native turned to Cavallari — who is the founder of Uncommon James — for inspiration while conceptualizing his store. “She is great. Her and Justin [Anderson] are awesome,” he gushed. “She just opened her new store. … She put a lot of money into that store and it’s beautiful. And so, I actually used that as an example, and I was like, ‘Can we do this? Like, yes, Craig, maybe in five years, if you’re here every day and you really work.’”

The Hills alum sparked dating rumors with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll in December 2020 when they partied in Nashville alongside Conover and Anderson, 40. “I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she captioned an Instagram Story video of herself rolling her eyes amid the speculation.

Kroll, 33, detailed how the friendship began later that month. “Honestly, she slid into Craig’s DMs and was like, ‘I’m coming into town,’ so we all went to dinner,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We all kinda hit it off. We wanted to go and visit them, and we did. We all get along so well.”

Cavallari has history with another Southern Charm cast member: Madison LeCroy. The salon owner, 30, briefly dated the True Comfort author’s estranged husband, Jay Cutler, before releasing her alleged text messages with the former NFL star, 37, in which they discussed Cavallari.

Cutler and Cavallari, who share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5, put on a united front in January when they posted the same Instagram photo with the caption: “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi